Springfield: Sidewalks need cleared to keep kids, seniors and all pedestrians safe

With the latest bout of wintery weather moving through the Miami Valley on Friday, city leaders are once again urging extreme caution for residents traveling on the roadways.

Montgomery and Clark Counties have issued Level 1 Snow emergencies. That means “roadways are hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Icy conditions are also expected in some communities.”

Cities and schools around the Miami Valley are continuing to urge people to clear their sidewalks.

In a statement, Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck asked residents and businesses there “to immediately clear snow and ice from sidewalks,” for children and adults who may have to walk to school or work.

He stressed the need to also keep seniors, people with disabilities and first responders safe.

And Heck reiterated that Springfield’s local ordinance requires building occupants to “clear snow and ice from sidewalks by 10 a.m. the day after the accumulation occurs.”

A press release from the city stated that Springfield "has given much leniency to property owners on this matter, but with snow andice persisting due to frequent accumulation and cold temperatures, the time to act is now."

Failure to comply could result in a misdemeanor, according to the city.

The latest snowfall follows the near-record snowfall on Jan. 25, with many areas recording 12 to 14 inches of snow or more.

The National Weather Service reported the Dayton region can expect 2–4 inches of snowfall on Friday.

