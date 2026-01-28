Anticipating ICE in Springfield, 200 residents gathered for rapid response training

In Springfield, many residents are worried Feb. 3, 2026 will spark a difficult chapter in the city’s history.

The community expects ICE agents in the coming weeks, since temporary protected status will end for Haitians on at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 3.

That's why on Jan. 24, about 200 people poured into Central Christian Church on Villa Road. It identifies itself as a sanctuary for all of Springfield’s immigrants.

Volunteers guided participants through a rapid response training.

The event organizers were with a new local coalition, G92. G stands for "ger," the Hebrew word for foreigner and 92 refers to how many times in the Old Testament people are instructed to take care of the foreigner.

The group explained basic safety precautions when protesting in the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. People broke up into small groups and carried out scenarios involving ICE agents coming into a home, business or school and then detaining someone.

Participants were given orange safety whistle packs. They learned three short blasts indicates ICE agents are in the area. A long blast indicates ICE agents are detaining a person.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Staff Residents from Springfield and surrounding communities gathered in Central Christian Church on January 24, 2026. They received rapid response training strategies as they prepare for ICE agents to come into the city in response to TPS ending for Haitians on Feb. 3.

Instructors stressed peacefully de-escalation and to be respectful toward law enforcement officers.

According to the training, safety measures include:

Create a plan:



You have the right to remain silent regardless of your status. You do not have to answer questions about your citizenship or immigration status.

Tell friends, family, or an attorney you are attending a protest. Identify a emergency contact and memorize their phone number.

Do not bring anything that can be construed as a weapon to a protest.

Carry a state-issued ID, but if you are undocumented, do not carry documents from another country.

Know the area where you will protest. Identify how you can safely exit the environment.

Identify a "meet-up" place in case you're separated from your group. Physical preparedness:

Dress appropriately for the weather.

Hydrate, have snacks, meds, cash if you need.

Have goggles and a mask in case of tear gas.

Do not wear contacts, they will trap gas on your eyes.

Phone:





You have the right to use your phone to record ICE agents in the public commission of their duties. Carry a fully charged phone and a backup charger.



Turn off fingerprint/Face ID unlock features on your phone and use a strong password. Put your phone on airplane mode and consider turning off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to avoid tracking.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Fred Bartinstein assembles Orange Safety Whistle packs. The Springfield resident said community members will use them to alert when they see U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) officers in the area or detaining a person.

Volunteers said when in a protest environment: