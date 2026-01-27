Dayton under extreme cold warning Tuesday morning. Brutal temperatures will continue this week.

Southwest Ohio is under an extreme cold warning.

The National Weather Service has put this into effect until noon today.

After the warning expires, brutal conditions are still expected to continue. Another cold weather advisory starts tonight at 7 p.m.

According to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio is experiencing a deep Arctic air mass that will keep temperatures well below normal throughout the week. Below normal temperatures are expected to continue through the first week of February.

"Although the statewide threat for heavy falling snow has passed, the extreme cold is only just beginning and is expected to last for some time," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. "I encourage everyone to take caution for their own health and safety and for the health and safety of family, friends, and neighbors."

Dressing for weather

Sara Wilson-Rector is an advanced practice registered nurse at Premier Health Family Care Vandalia. If you spend any time outside, she recommended dressing in layers.

"The other big piece to the layers is typically at least that top layer would be waterproof. As soon as our clothes get wet, they are not going to dry very quickly," Wilson-Rector said. She said this can lead to a person experiencing frostbite.

She cautioned keeping your fingers, toes, and your nose well protected. According to Wilson-Rector, the body naturally reduces blood flow to these areas in order to protect internal organs. In addition to dressing well, Wilson-Rector said you must fuel your body before spending time outside in these frigid temperatures.

"Which means you got to fill your body with good food and then you definitely got to hydrate," Wilson-Rector said. "Sweating will cause dehydration just like it would in a hot temperature even though we're cold outside."

Overall, Wilson-Rector recommended only staying outside 15-30 minutes and then taking a break. Less time if you have any heart conditions.

Digging out in freezing conditions

Meanwhile, area residents continue digging out from the snow.

Sunday afternoon, Eric Pauling was busy guiding a snow blower down his driveway and along the sidewalk surrounding his family’s Beavercreek home.

"It's pretty dry and pretty light, but there's a lot of it," Pauling said about the snow.

In 2023, a snow storm moved across the Dayton area. In Beavercreek, it dumped six to eight inches. Pauling said Sunday's storm was more intense, "My table in the back has 14 inches, so there's plenty."

Measuring with a yard stick, there was 18 inches of snow in several parts of the Beavercreek neighborhood.

Next door, Bill Helton used a Bob Cat to clear his driveway and a section of our cul da sac.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Beavercreek resident Bill Helton uses a Bob Cat to clear away more than a foot of snow around his driveway.

“I’m just trying to get as much snow now. I know its gonna come down some more," said Helton over the roar of the engine. "Trying to get the majority of it right now.”

Tuesday, several school districts in the Miami Valley, including Dayton Public Schools, are closed or delayed due to the extreme cold and negative wind chills.

