Winter Storm Fern brings more closings, delays on Monday for Miami Valley

The roads still remain hazardous the day after Winter Storm Fern hit the Dayton area and Miami Valley.

This story will be updated throughout the day Monday.

Counties at Level 2

Butler, Champaign, Clark, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Warren

Monday closings:



Dayton Public, Beavercreek, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek, Bethel, Centerville, Clark-Shawnee, Fairfield, Greenon, Hamilton, Kettering, Lakota, Mad River, Miami Valley Career Technology Center, Miamisburg, Middletown, Monroe, Northridge, Northwestern, Oakwood, Piqua, Springboro, Springfield, Tecumseh, Trotwood-Madison, Troy (remote learning day for Forest Elementary only), Valley View, Vandalia-Butler, West Carrollton, Yellow Springs and Xenia schools

Butler Tech high school campuses will be closed, but classes will be remote learning

The city of Huber Heights Administrative Offices, except for essential workers. The Huber Heights City Council meeting scheduled for Monday night also has been canceled.

All Montgomery County facilities, including the Moraine Waste Transfer StationPublic Health - Dayton & Montgomery County facilities

Springfield Field Trips micro-transit servicesSinclair Community College and all of its regional centers

All Clark State College buildings are closed, but classes will be held virtually

Wittenberg University

Wright University Dayton and Lake campuses

Tuesday closings announced so far:

Northridge Local Schools, Dayton Public,

Delays:

Trash collection in Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Twp. will be delayed by two days during the week of Jan. 26.

Warming Center Locations

Dayton (6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday):



Greater Dayton Recreation Center, 2021 W. Third St.Lohrey Recreation Center, 2366 Glenarm Ave.

Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive

Shelter needs outside posted hours may go to St. Vincent de Paul facilities — Women’s and Families Facility, 120 W. Apple St.; Men’s facility, 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave.

Moraine (7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday):

Payne Recreation Center, 3800 Main St., Moraine, OH 45439

Springfield (6 p.m. to 8 a.m. when temperatures are at or below 32 degrees and will operate 24 hours a day during single-digit temperatures):

Salvation Army, 15 S. Plum St. Dinner and breakfast will be provided, along with access to case management services. Separate areas are available for men and for women and children.

Washington Twp. (6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday):