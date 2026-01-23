Winter storm, heavy snow expected this weekend in Southwest Ohio

Heavy snow is expected in Southwest Ohio this weekend.

The National Weather Service gives a high confidence of at least eight inches of snow falling this weekend starting Saturday afternoon and ending late Sunday or early Monday.

Before the storm

Errands needed to stock up supplies for the snow should be done before Saturday afternoon when the snow is expected to begin. It is advisable to fuel up vehicles and home heating systems if needed, and charge smart devices during this time.

During the storm

The City of Kettering says in a Facebook post that people should stay off of the roads, not only for their own safety, but to allow crews to clear the streets of snow.

Main roads are the first priority when it comes to removing snow during a storm. The goal is to make travel possible for emergency and essential vehicles. Once the snowfall ends and main roads are cleared, secondary streets will get attention from crews, followed by residential roads. This may take some time as heavy snow is in the forecast. Moving cars off of the road will make clearing snow easier, especially in residential areas.

Officials will likely issue snow emergencies during the storm this weekend. A Level One emergency means roads are slippery and travel can be hazardous. Level Two emergency means travel is not advised unless absolutely necessary. And Level Three is an order to stay off of the roads altogether.

After the storm

Temperatures will fall to near or below zero early next week which may complicate snow removal efforts and reduce the effects of salt and other deicers. Check on neighbors and vulnerable people. Take care blowing or shoveling snow, and consider helping neighbors who may not be able to clear their driveways. Uncover fire hydrants if they are

