Cat adoption center moves out of Dayton Mall, opens in new home

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s cat adoption center has moved out of the Dayton Mall.

The MeowZa Cat Boutique has relocated to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center on Alex-Bell Road in Centerville. It’s next to Dayton Humane and Co. resale boutique.

MeowZa was created in 2008 to connect cats and kittens to families in what the Humane Society describes as a welcoming, retail-style environment.

The Human Society said more than 6,750 cats and kittens fhave been adopted since its opening.

“By bringing MeowZa into a new, high-traffic community space, we’re creating even more chances for animals to be seen, chosen, and welcomed into loving homes," stated Brian Weltge, president & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.