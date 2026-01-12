RSV is dangerous for babies. But a new shot is helping, Dayton health officials say

RSV is a familiar concern for parents during the winter months.

While the virus often starts like a mild cold, respiratory syncytial virus can become especially dangerous for infants and older adults, leading to serious breathing problems and hospitalization.

RSV season typically runs from October through March, with cases peaking in December and January. For children under one year old, RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization during this time.

Find vaccines near you at vaccinefinder.org or by contacting your local health department.

This RSV season, public health officials say new options for protecting the most vulnerable are making a meaningful difference.

“It’s really been a game changer,” said Dr. Becky Thomas, medical director of Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.

New tools to prevent severe RSV

In recent years, new RSV vaccines have become available for adults. The CDC recommends RSV vaccination for everyone age 75 and older, as well as adults ages 50 to 74 who have certain high-risk medical conditions.

For babies, protection looks different.

During the 2023–2024 RSV season, doctors began using monoclonal antibody treatments designed specifically for infants. A second antibody option became available this season.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made antibodies that give babies immediate protection against RSV, rather than training the body to make its own antibodies like a traditional vaccine.

“These products aren’t traditional vaccines,” Thomas said. “They’re antibodies themselves, which provide direct protection for about five months. That’s the length of a typical RSV season.”

According to national studies, these monoclonal antibodies have reduced RSV-related emergency room visits by about 63% and hospitalizations by roughly 80%.

Why is RSV especially dangerous for babies?

RSV can affect people of any age, but infants are particularly vulnerable.

“When RSV moves down into the lungs, it can cause bronchiolitis or pneumonia,” she said. “Babies have very small airways, so swelling and mucus can make it extremely difficult for them to breathe.”

Older adults are also at increased risk, especially those with underlying conditions such as asthma or emphysema.

Who is eligible for the new shots?

Babies eight months old or younger who are entering their first RSV season are recommended to receive protection.

Babies who do not receive the shot in the hospital when they are born can also get it at their pediatrician’s office or through public health clinics.

Most children only need protection during their first RSV season. Doctors may recommend children in a small, higher-risk group get a second dose during a later season.

In addition to vaccines and antibody treatments for infants, people who are pregnant can receive an RSV vaccine during pregnancy. That vaccine helps pass protective antibodies to the baby before birth, offering protection during the baby’s first months of life.

Safety and common concerns

Both RSV vaccines for adults and monoclonal antibodies for infants have gone through extensive testing and monitoring, Thomas said.

“Most side effects are mild, like soreness or swelling at the injection site. Serious reactions are very rare," she said.

She emphasized that parents who feel uncertain should talk directly with their child’s health care provider.

“Nobody wants to see their child struggling to breathe,” she said. “These tools help keep babies out of the hospital, and I encourage families to ask questions and make a plan early, even before their baby is born.”

Other ways to reduce RSV risk

Breastfeeding and avoiding smoke exposure can also help lower the risk of severe respiratory infections in infants, Thomas said.Regular handwashing and keeping sick visitors away from newborns remain important prevention steps as well.

As RSV continues to circulate this winter, public health officials hope increased awareness and access to prevention tools will help keep more families safe and out of the hospital.