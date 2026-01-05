Springfield police officer cleared in criminal investigation

A Springfield Police officer has been cleared of any wrong-doing after deploying a Taser during a foot chase.

The Sept. 16 incident resulted in the death of 37-year-old Patrick Foley.

The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office saidafter a review of the evidence, the officer has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

In a video statement, Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott said no charges would be filed and expressed the department’s condolences to Foley’s family and friends.

"Any loss of life is heartbreaking and we recognize the profound impact this has had on our community. At the same time, it's important to acknowledge the reality of the situations officers may face in the course of their duties. Officers are often required to make split-second decisions in rapidly evolving and high-stress circumstances," she said.

Elliot said Springfield police division’s internal administrative review is separate from the criminal investigation and remains ongoing.

