Snow-related closures and delays in Dayton
Here's a list of notable closures, delays and snow emergencies today, Dec. 2, due to the weather.
Level 2 Snow Emergency (Travel considered treacherous, only drive if absolutely necessary):
- Champaign County
- Clark County
- Warren County
Level 1 Snow Emergency (Travel will be difficult; drive with great care):
- Darke County
- Greene County
- Preble County
Closures:
- Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
- National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
Delays:
- Dayton Metro Library locations will open at 11:30 a.m.
- Boonshoft Museum opening at 10 a.m.
- Fairborn City offices opening at 10 a.m.
- Springboro Library opening at noon.
- Washington Centerville Public Library opening at noon.