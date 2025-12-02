Snow-related closures and delays in Dayton

Here's a list of notable closures, delays and snow emergencies today, Dec. 2, due to the weather.

Level 2 Snow Emergency (Travel considered treacherous, only drive if absolutely necessary):



Champaign County

Clark County

Warren County

Level 1 Snow Emergency (Travel will be difficult; drive with great care):



Darke County

Greene County

Preble County

Closures:



Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Delays:

