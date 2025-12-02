© 2025 WYSO
Snow-related closures and delays in Dayton

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 2, 2025 at 8:49 AM EST
A snow plow clears a road with snow covered tree in the background.
User: AlbertHerring
/
Wikimedia/Creative Commons
Drivers are asked to provide plenty of space around snow plows as they clear streets today.

Here's a list of notable closures, delays and snow emergencies today, Dec. 2, due to the weather.

Level 2 Snow Emergency (Travel considered treacherous, only drive if absolutely necessary):

  • Champaign County
  • Clark County
  • Warren County

Level 1 Snow Emergency (Travel will be difficult; drive with great care):

  • Darke County
  • Greene County
  • Preble County

Closures:

  • Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
  • National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Delays:

  • Dayton Metro Library locations will open at 11:30 a.m.
  • Boonshoft Museum opening at 10 a.m.
  • Fairborn City offices opening at 10 a.m.
  • Springboro Library opening at noon.
  • Washington Centerville Public Library opening at noon.
