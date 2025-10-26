Good news for wildlife: Ohio's oak trees are doing well this year

Oak tree production across Ohio has been strong this year, according to new survey results from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Each summer, Division of Wildlife employees scan the canopies of oaks at select wildlife areas to determine what percentage of trees have produced acorns.

They scanned the canopies of oaks at 20 wildlife areas across the state and found an average of 72% of red oaks and 56% of white oaks bore fruit in 2025. This is up from 68% and 34%, respectively, in 2024.

Nearly half of the red oaks surveyed were classified as yielding a moderate or heavy crop, and roughly 80% of white oak trees produced a light crop.

A single oak tree can produce thousands of acorns, which feed all sorts of animals, including, white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, blue jays, squirrels, woodpeckers and foxes. These animals seek out and eat acorns throughout the fall and winter.

ODNR’s report says acorns are a critical food source for many wildlife species.

“Acorn abundance has been linked to body condition, winter survival, and reproductive success,” the report states.

“A year with low acorn abundance causes deer and other wildlife to move around more in search of food. In areas with poor acorn production, wild animals are more likely to feed near agricultural areas and forest edges.”

This is the 21st year the Division of Wildlife has completed the acorn mast survey.