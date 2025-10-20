Springfield High School students take action to fight global hunger

Nearly 200 students spent several hours packing more than 42,000 meals for children in the South African country of Lesotho.

The work was completed in partnership with the Lesotho Nutrition Initiative, which began at Wittenberg University.

The nutrient-rich meals can stop the effects of hunger and help reverse long-term health issues caused by chronic malnutrition.

This marks the seventh consecutive year that Springfield High School students have participated in this initiative.

The group had set a goal of packing 30,000 meals but exceeded expectations, marking a record-breaking effort for the school and the largest meal packing total ever achieved outside of Wittenberg, according to Springfield High School officials.

“Opportunities like this remind our students that they have impact,” said Bob Hill, Springfield City School District superintendent, in a news release. “They can use their time and talents to make life better for others — not just here at home, but around the world."