Dayton residents will vote on public hospital initiative

Between July 24 and August 12, the Clergy Community Coalition successfully collected 1,250 new, valid petition signatures for a one mill property tax would generate about $2 million per year.

A one mill tax equates to $1 for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value. The coalition and its supporters say the funds are needed after the demolition of Good Samaritan Hospital created a health care desert in west and northwest Dayton.

On the Nov. 4 ballot, Dayton residents will vote on the 10-year levy. If approved, the levy money would be used to secure land and the initial building cost of a municipal hospital.

The coalition went before the Dayton City Commission three previous times to request support for this citizen’s petition initiative but their efforts fell short. This fourth collection netted 1,496 valid signatures; The group only needed 1,250 to bypass the need for commissioners approval.

On Wednesday evening, city commissioners approved a measure directing the county auditor to create a certificate of estimated tax revenue — a required step in the legal process.

To proceed, the commission then must approve a resolution, which goes to the County Board of Elections. This will put the public hospital levy on the November 2025 ballot.

The commission is expected to give that approval next week.

