Panelists named for public forum during NATO conference

In less than two weeks, the 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly will be in full swing in parts of Dayton.

More than 300 dignitaries are expected. Some will participate in the public forum entitled, The Dayton Dialogue: Conversations about Peace & Security in the Balkans.

Panel discussions will examine NATO’s Transatlantic Economic Impact–from a CEO’s perspective, as well as The Role of Cultural Exchanges in Building Lasting Ties.

The speakers and program schedule is now published online.

Tickets are free and are required to attend each talk.

The public forum will be at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts.

