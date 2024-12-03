How Ohio hunters can donate white-tailed deer meat to food banks

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is partnering with Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry to support local food banks with donated venison.

Participating donors are offering white-tailed deer meat to charitable organizations across Ohio through a $30,000 grant from the Division of Wildlife.

Each donated deer is provided to a verified charitable organization that offers food assistance. One harvested deer yields approximately 50 pounds of venison, which equates to about 200 meals.

To donate venison for the cause, hunters can bring their meat to one of 34 certified deer-processing centers in Ohio.

A full list of certified shops can be found at feedingthehungry.org.