ODOT: Super load to have major traffic impact this Sunday in Warren County

Motorists are asked to plan ahead because a large transformer will be moved through Warren County this Sunday, Oct. 20, and is expected to have a big impact on traffic.

Ohio Department of Transportation stated the load measures 306 feet long, 16’6” wide, and 16’2” tall. It weighs 752,216 pounds. The load will be escorted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol from Trader’s World on State Route 63 near I-75 to a power substation on Butterworth Road.



The load convoy is scheduled to leave Trader’s World around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

They’ll head east on SR 63 to SR 741 where they will turn south to I-71.

The convoy will head north on I-71 and exit at SR 48.

They will travel south on SR 48 to Foster-Maineville Road where they will turn west to Sibcy Road.

The convoy will take Sibcy Road and turn north on Butterworth Road where it will reach its destination.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said it has worked closely with the Warren County Engineer’s Office to plot the route and ensure the roads and bridges are able to handle the weight, width, and height of the truck and its cargo.

Motorists can expect long delays along the route as the rolling roadblock moves through. There is no estimate on how long the trip is expected to last.

State and federal regulations prohibit loads like this from moving at night.

