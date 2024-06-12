State investigates large fire that killed more than 40 horses

A large fire recently killed approximately 44 horses and injured one person in Logan County.

The fire is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and the Explosion Investigations Bureau.

It destroyed an equestrian training center in Logan County on June 8.

At the time of the fire, state officials said there were multiple people and between 40 to 50 horses in the barn located at 8755 State Route 638.

The people all got out of the building, but one was treated and transported for a burn injury, according to the fire marshals.

The flames destroyed the nearly 60,000 square foot structure in Belle Center.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, and the investigation is ongoing.