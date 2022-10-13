WYSO Daily News Update: October 13, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 13, 2022 with Mike Frazier:
- Why no unemployment checks yet?
(Statehouse News Bureau) - It’s been more than four months since the Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments over whether Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) had the authority to cut off $300 weekly pandemic assistance checks to unemployed Ohioans. That was two months before the federal program that funded them came to an end. While hundreds of thousands of Ohioans are still waiting, Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports it’s not unusual for the court to take several months to decide a case.
- Domestic Violence Month
(WYSO) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, almost 1 in 10 American children have seen one family member assault another family member. Meanwhile, in the U.S., an average of 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner. In the Dayton area, the Artemis Center collaborates with various community groups to connect survivors of domestic violence and intimate partner violence with vital services. One is called web chat — a feature on the Artemis website. Executive Director Jean Keefer says this digital tool gives survivors a safe and 'quiet' way to connect with help. Artemis also staffs a 24/7 hotline fielding calls from across the Dayton Metropolitan area. Learn more at ArtemisCenter.org.
- State school board fails to vote on resolution
(Statehouse News Bureau) - After more than four hours of testimony, the state school board decided not to vote on a controversial proposal on anti-LGBTQ discrimination claims, and federal school food programs. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports instead, they took a different action on a resolution from member Brendan Shea
- LaRose visits Montgomery County Board of Elections
(WYSO) - Early voting in Ohio began yesterday. And secretary of State Frank LaRose paid a visit to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.