WYSO Morning News Update: Health advocates say Congress needs to act to avoid sharp increases in the price of health care
Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 1, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Services for Deputy Matthew Yates
(WYSO) - Clark County began their final goodbyes to Deputy Matthew Yates yesterday. Friends and family gathered at a visitation service for the Clark County sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed last Sunday. The funeral service for Deputy Yates will be held at noon today. It will be at the First Christian Church in Springfield. He will be buried in Ferncliff Cemetery after the service.
- Health advocates say Congress needs to act to avoid sharp increases in the price of health care
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Democrats and advocates for Ohioans who receive subsidies for health care are urging Congress to pass a bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. As Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, they say without that plan, Ohioans could see steep increases in their health care costs.
- Ukrainian Delegation to Visit Cincinnati
(WYSO) - A delegation from Ukraine is coming to Cincinnati this week. Bob Herring, the president and executive director of the Kharkiv Red Cross, says they are visiting to start rebuilding their embattled city. The idea was to come and take a look at best-practices here in Cincinnati at some of the city's state-of-the-art facilities. Herring says the visitors from the red cross will visit local VA facilities, and meet with Ohio officials.
- Wright-Patt Airmen Sue Over Vaccine Requirement
(WYSO) - About one hundred airmen with ties to Wright Patterson Air Force Base are suing the Department of Defense. They are seeking a religious exemption from the Department’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement. And last week the judge hearing their case granted a preliminary injunction to protect the airmen from being disciplined by the DOD while the lawsuit continues. A spokesperson for the Department of the Air Force says the department will comply with court orders.