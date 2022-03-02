© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

No Opening Day at Ohio's MLB ballparks, but the minor leagues will still play ball

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published March 2, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST
The Columbus Clippers closed out their 2021 season in October, which was later than usual. The season was extended by two weeks but the minor league playoff season was canceled.
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
The Columbus Clippers closed out their 2021 season in October, which was later than usual. The season was extended by two weeks but the minor league playoff season was canceled.

While the major leagues won’t be playing ball on Opening Day March 31 because talks have broken down between the MLB and the players association, there is some good news for baseball fans.

There will be baseball in Ohio in the early spring.

Gov. Mike DeWine is a longtime Cincinnati Reds fan and his family has owned the Houston Astros’ North Carolina affiliate the Ashville Tourists for 12 years.

DeWine said while it’s disappointing major league teams won’t start on time, he says Ohio’s five minor league baseball teams should be playing in April.

“They have players who are not in collective bargaining; they’re not in the union. And until they have a major league contract, they can certainly play in the minor leagues," DeWine said. "So my understanding is all Ohio minor league teams will be starting the season on the date that they’ve set.”

DeWine said the delayed start will hurt the small businesses and vendors near Progressive Field in Cleveland and Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

The Findlay Market opening day parade in Cincinnati, which usually brings in thousands and has been cancelled for the last two years, has been postponed.

As of now, the Toledo Mud Hens will host their home opener on April 5. The Columbus Clippers start that day as well, but on the road, and come back for their home opener April 12. The Dayton Dragons start at home on April 8. The Akron Rubber Ducks and the Lake County Captains also start that day away, with their home openers set for April 12.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Local and Statewide News Statewide NewsSportsMike DeWineMLBBaseballDayton DragonsMinor League Baseball
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets. She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler