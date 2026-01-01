Job Posting: Editor & Community Audio Producer at WYSO Public Radio
WYSO Public Radio is the NPR affiliate for a 14-county region of southwest Ohio that includes Dayton and Springfield, with a potential broadcast audience of more than two million. Our digital offerings reach listeners all over the world. On the air continuously since 1958, we’re a funky hybrid format featuring independent news, music, and storytelling. We have been on a dynamic path of growth and change since our transition from university to community ownership in 2019.
About the Role
The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO is looking for an early- to mid-career editor and audio producer to join our team.
This role is ideal for someone who values storytelling, journalism, community, and audio craft—and who wants to grow in a collaborative public media environment. You’ll help shape stories for broadcast, podcasts, and digital platforms, with a focus on elevating community voices.
You’ll work closely with experienced editors and producers, contributing to stories from initial idea through final mix and publication. Along the way, you’ll build your skills in editing, digital publishing, and editorial collaboration. This is a supported role with mentorship and room to grow.
What You’ll Do
- Produce and edit audio pieces—including writing, interviewing, and mixing—with editorial support
- Edit and help bring 75–100 stories per year to completion, maintaining strong storytelling, accuracy, and clarity
- Work with freelance contributors from pitch to final piece, offering guidance and thoughtful feedback
- Participate in editorial conversations and help shape story ideas and series
- Adapt audio stories for web and social platforms
- Publish and manage content using digital tools and CMS platforms (training provided)
- Collaborate with colleagues across WYSO to share and distribute stories
- Support community engagement work, including trainings and public-facing events
- Contribute to station-wide efforts such as fund drives and planning
What We’re Looking For
Required
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
- 2–4 years of experience in audio storytelling, journalism, podcasting, or digital media
- Experience editing audio with digital tools
- Strong writing skills, especially for the ear
- Willingness to learn digital publishing systems and workflows
- Ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines
Preferred
- Experience working with freelancers or in collaborative production environments
- Experience providing editorial feedback or supporting creative work
- Experience adapting stories for web and social media
- Familiarity with cross-platform content development
- Demonstrated interest in community-centered storytelling and public media
How You Work
- You’re organized and able to juggle multiple projects
- You have strong editorial instincts and attention to detail
- You communicate clearly and work well with others
- You’re open to feedback and interested in growing your skills
- You’re collaborative, flexible, and comfortable working across teams
- You’re interested in working with a wide range of people and perspectives
Growth & Support
This role is designed for learning and development. You’ll receive ongoing mentorship and have opportunities to deepen your skills in:
- Audio storytelling and editing
- Story development and editorial process
- Digital publishing and cross-platform work
- Collaborating with freelancers
- Community engagement in a public media context
As you grow, the role can grow with you.
Compensation & Benefits
- Salary range: $45,000–$55,000, commensurate with experience
- Benefits include health, dental, and vision insurance; paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave; a 401(k) company match up to 5% of annual salary; and an HSA with an annual company grant
- This is an FLSA-exempt position
Hiring Process
Final candidates may be asked to complete a short audio editing exercise.
About WYSO
WYSO enjoys strong support from listeners and local businesses. Approximately 70,000 listeners tune in every week, and thousands more regularly engage with our website. We have 22 full-time staff members, paid interns, and dozens of volunteer producers and hosts.
WYSO is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and equity is one of our core values. We want our staff to reflect the community we serve. People from all backgrounds, communities, races, religions, and gender identities are encouraged to apply.
About Yellow Springs and the Gem City
Yellow Springs, Ohio, is a small village with an outsized reputation for creativity, curiosity, and community. Known for its vibrant arts scene, independent spirit, and natural beauty, Yellow Springs is a place where ideas, culture, and civic engagement thrive. Home to artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, and changemakers, the village offers a unique blend of small-town warmth and progressive energy.
Just outside Yellow Springs, Dayton, Ohio—the “Gem City”—is where two brothers who ran a bicycle shop once dreamed up powered flight. Today, it remains a place where good ideas grow into reality. It’s a city continually reinventing itself, and that spirit of possibility and renewal make the region a great place to live and work.
WYSO is a beloved and respected part of this community because we amplify the voices of the people, organizations, and musicians who call the Miami Valley home. While we’re proud to share national and international stories from NPR, the BBC, and others, the creation of local content drives everything we do.
How to Apply
Submit a cover letter and resume—including contact information for three references familiar with your work—to Will Davis, Director, at wdavis@wyso.org. Review of applications will begin immediately.