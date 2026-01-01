Job Posting: Editor & Community Audio Producer at WYSO Public Radio

WYSO Public Radio is the NPR affiliate for a 14-county region of southwest Ohio that includes Dayton and Springfield, with a potential broadcast audience of more than two million. Our digital offerings reach listeners all over the world. On the air continuously since 1958, we’re a funky hybrid format featuring independent news, music, and storytelling. We have been on a dynamic path of growth and change since our transition from university to community ownership in 2019.

About the Role

The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO is looking for an early- to mid-career editor and audio producer to join our team.

This role is ideal for someone who values storytelling, journalism, community, and audio craft—and who wants to grow in a collaborative public media environment. You’ll help shape stories for broadcast, podcasts, and digital platforms, with a focus on elevating community voices.

You’ll work closely with experienced editors and producers, contributing to stories from initial idea through final mix and publication. Along the way, you’ll build your skills in editing, digital publishing, and editorial collaboration. This is a supported role with mentorship and room to grow.

What You’ll Do



Produce and edit audio pieces—including writing, interviewing, and mixing—with editorial support

Edit and help bring 75–100 stories per year to completion, maintaining strong storytelling, accuracy, and clarity

Work with freelance contributors from pitch to final piece, offering guidance and thoughtful feedback

Participate in editorial conversations and help shape story ideas and series

Adapt audio stories for web and social platforms

Publish and manage content using digital tools and CMS platforms (training provided)

Collaborate with colleagues across WYSO to share and distribute stories

Support community engagement work, including trainings and public-facing events

Contribute to station-wide efforts such as fund drives and planning

What We’re Looking For

Required



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

2–4 years of experience in audio storytelling, journalism, podcasting, or digital media

Experience editing audio with digital tools

Strong writing skills, especially for the ear

Willingness to learn digital publishing systems and workflows

Ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines

Preferred



Experience working with freelancers or in collaborative production environments

Experience providing editorial feedback or supporting creative work

Experience adapting stories for web and social media

Familiarity with cross-platform content development

Demonstrated interest in community-centered storytelling and public media

How You Work



You’re organized and able to juggle multiple projects

You have strong editorial instincts and attention to detail

You communicate clearly and work well with others

You’re open to feedback and interested in growing your skills

You’re collaborative, flexible, and comfortable working across teams

You’re interested in working with a wide range of people and perspectives

Growth & Support

This role is designed for learning and development. You’ll receive ongoing mentorship and have opportunities to deepen your skills in:



Audio storytelling and editing

Story development and editorial process

Digital publishing and cross-platform work

Collaborating with freelancers

Community engagement in a public media context

As you grow, the role can grow with you.

Compensation & Benefits



Salary range: $45,000–$55,000, commensurate with experience

Benefits include health, dental, and vision insurance; paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave; a 401(k) company match up to 5% of annual salary; and an HSA with an annual company grant

This is an FLSA-exempt position

Hiring Process

Final candidates may be asked to complete a short audio editing exercise.

About WYSO

WYSO enjoys strong support from listeners and local businesses. Approximately 70,000 listeners tune in every week, and thousands more regularly engage with our website. We have 22 full-time staff members, paid interns, and dozens of volunteer producers and hosts.

WYSO is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and equity is one of our core values. We want our staff to reflect the community we serve. People from all backgrounds, communities, races, religions, and gender identities are encouraged to apply.

About Yellow Springs and the Gem City

Yellow Springs, Ohio, is a small village with an outsized reputation for creativity, curiosity, and community. Known for its vibrant arts scene, independent spirit, and natural beauty, Yellow Springs is a place where ideas, culture, and civic engagement thrive. Home to artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, and changemakers, the village offers a unique blend of small-town warmth and progressive energy.

Just outside Yellow Springs, Dayton, Ohio—the “Gem City”—is where two brothers who ran a bicycle shop once dreamed up powered flight. Today, it remains a place where good ideas grow into reality. It’s a city continually reinventing itself, and that spirit of possibility and renewal make the region a great place to live and work.

WYSO is a beloved and respected part of this community because we amplify the voices of the people, organizations, and musicians who call the Miami Valley home. While we’re proud to share national and international stories from NPR, the BBC, and others, the creation of local content drives everything we do.

How to Apply

Submit a cover letter and resume—including contact information for three references familiar with your work—to Will Davis, Director, at wdavis@wyso.org. Review of applications will begin immediately.