Ohio GOP Congressman: 'We must respect the sovereignty of the Danish and Greenlander people'

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published January 19, 2026 at 10:55 AM EST
U.S. Rep. Mike Turner speaks at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on May, 2025, during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly visit to Dayton.
U.S. Rep. Mike Turner
/
Public Domain
U.S. Rep. Mike Turner speaks at the Hope Hotel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in May, 2025. Turner is running for another term.

An Ohio Republican has weighed in on Greenland’s sovereignty.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner is head of the U.S. delegation to the NATO Parlimentary Assembly.

“I can not overstate the importance of our transatlantic relationships," he posted on Facebook. "We must respect the sovereignty of the Danish and Greenlander people.”

President Donald Trump has been pushing for Greenland to be under American control and that NATO should help the U.S. take over the island.

Turner reiterated his point of view on "Face The Nation" on Sunday in an interview about Greenland, when he said "presidential want doesn't translate into presidential authority."
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. She focuses on editing and digital content.
