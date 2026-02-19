© 2026 WYSO
University of Dayton's president to retire in 2027

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:14 PM EST
UD President Eric Spina, center, is planning to retire.
University of Dayton
/
Contributed
UD President Eric Spina, center, is planning to retire.

University of Dayton President Eric Spina plans to retire in June 2027.

He has been UD's president for 11 years.

"Dr. Spina's successful decade-plus as president of UD has brought transparent leadership, stability, and inspiration to campus and the greater Dayton region," stated Deb Tobias, chair of the University of Dayton board of trustees.

Under Spina's leadership, UD completed the We Soar campaign. The university said in a statement that it was its first comprehensive campaign in 20 years and exceeded its philanthropic goal by 13%, raising $453 million.

The University of Dayton board of trustees is going to work with an executive search firm to find the next president.

