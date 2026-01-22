Sinclair Community College says spring term has highest enrollment growth in 13 years

Enrollment is up at Sinclair Community College.

According to the school, more than 20,300 students are signed up — its highest spring term in 13 years. That's up 3% from the prior year.

Some things contributing to Sinclair’s continued growth:

• The number of returning students who have re-enrolled is up 8% over last year.

• The College Credit Plus program is experiencing the highest participation to date. It’s expected to serve more than 12,000 students this year.

• More than 200 students are enrolled in Sinclair’s applied bachelor’s degree programs, a 25% increase.

• More than 1,500 military-affiliated students are enrolled, a 6% increase since last Spring.

• And international student enrollment is up nearly 20%.

Sinclair officials said these enrollment gains coincide with the introduction of new degrees and certificates designed to meet evolving workforce needs.

