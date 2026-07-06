Yellow Springs Vegan Market

Join us for an afternoon of amazing vegan food, local vendors, and community vibes!

Come shop, eat, connect, and support plant-based businesses. All are welcome—vegan, veg-curious, and everyone in between!

CONFIRMED VENDORS

Sweets and Treats:

Bitchy Vegan Homo

Merch, Apparel, and Home Goods:

Kyomi Collections

Renewal by Andersen

Wholifeco

Food Brands:

Mobile Business, Pop-up Food Business, and Catering Business:

That Vegan Joint

Taproot

Non-Profits/Organizations:

SICSA Pet Adoption Center

