WYSO's Listener Appreciation Concert: Los Rakas with Isai Morales y Los Lokos

Every summer, WYSO thanks our listening community by holding a Listener Appreciation Concert in downtown Dayton.

On Saturday, June 20 - we welcome Los Rakas to the Levitt Pavilion Dayton stage. They’re a Panamanian by way of the Bay Area duo that mix hip-hop with reggaeton and dancehall. Dayton’s own Isai Morales y Los Lokos will open the show. Music begins at 7pm and this event is free and open to all.

More on Los Rakas:

Los Rakas is comprised of cousins Raka Rich and Raka Dun, pioneering Panamanians by way of the Bay Area on the frontier of a new Latin urban sound. Known for their fresh mix of hip-hop, plena, reggae, and dancehall music; the Grammy-nominated duo represents the cutting edge of Pan-American flows.

Taking their name from the Panamanian word “Rakataka,” a negative slur used to describe someone from the ghetto, Los Rakas have set out to inspire fellow “Rakas” by empowering them to become successful despite their circumstances.

In 2012, Los Rakas released their EP, Raka Love, touring nationally and internationally. Their debut album on Universal Music Latino, El Negrito Dun Dun y Ricardo, released in 2014. In 2016, Los Rakas released their self-titled, second album earning them a Grammy nomination for “Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album”. Their 2019 album Manes De Negocio is best described by Remezcla as a “socially conscious trap soiree”. Los Rakas has performed with artists like Dave Chappelle, Snoop Dogg, Berner, JBalvin, Kehlani, Zion & LennoxCypress Hill, E40, Ice Cube, Kali Uchis, Shaggy, and Nina Sky to name a few. They have also collaborated with artists such as Blondie, Amara La Negra, Carmack, Kafu Banton, Kat Dahlia, D-Smoke, Goapele, P-Lo and in 2022 their hit single Uno2Tres will be featured in the FIFA 22 soundtrack.

As KQED states, Los Rakas are “positioning themselves as the heirs of pioneering Black Panamanian reggaetoneros such as El General and Renato.” Los Rakas are turning the current Latin hip-hop world on its head.