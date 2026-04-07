WRONG ELEVATOR BAND Performs at Nine Pines Winery - Saturday, July 18, 2026

The Wrong Elevator Band is a quirky, eclectic combo of Pop, Folk, Rock, and a little Blues. The band plays “unusual covers” and keeps their fingers on newer and older tunes too. “Come ride the floors with us! You never know where you're headed but you'll want to stay for the ride.” Says the Wrong Elevator Band, “We're so wrong...we're right!”

Nine Pines Winery is a relaxed, informal community space, only available for our events and private rentals. We are a cash-only venue, located just 2 miles from the beautiful village of Yellow Springs. There is a $5 cover at the bar. For more information feel free to visit our site: www.ninepineswinery.com or text or call 937-409-5047.