WOMEN IN NAAPC (WIN) EVENT: "WOMEN EMPOWERING WOMEN"

Workshops include financial strategies and community engagement.

Speakers: President Denise Williams, Pastor Hattie Millender, Tiffany Wanzo, and Pastor Jacque

Description: There comes a time when a woman needs more than encouragement--she needs restoration.

This conference is not just an event; it is a sacred space designed for women who have carried silent burdens, wiped hidden tears, and pressed forward when life felt heavy.

Come be refreshed! Come be strengthened! Come be seen and heard!

No matter what you’ve faced—loss, disappointment, fatigue, or simply the weight of life—you don’t have to carry it alone anymore.

This is your moment to step into an atmosphere of love, truth, and transformation. Through powerful messages, heartfelt connection, and moments that will speak directly to your spirit, you will be reminded that your story is not over. There is still purpose. There is still joy ahead. There is still strength within you.

You belong here. Your healing maters. Your next chapter starts now. Make a decision to invest in yourself! We are saving a seat for you!

Register today! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-empowering-women-tickets-1989865660757

REGISTRATION REQUIRED