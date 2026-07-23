Witness Work: The Quilts of Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi by Dr. Sharbreon Plummer by The Contemporary Dayton 135 followers 133 events 3y hosting 1.2k total attendees Follow

Dr. Sharbreon Plummer is a public scholar, curator, writer, and interdisciplinary artist whose work explores Black art history, craft and material studies, southern folkways, and cultural memory. In this lecture, Dr. Plummer will examine cultural histories and the role of art and craft in democracy, particularly in relation to the current political climate and Mazloomi’s work within U.S. history.

A native of South Louisiana, she has spent more than fifteen years developing programs and initiatives that support artists and communities of the global majority whose work advances freedom, liberation, and social change. Dr. Plummer’s latest publication, Stories in the Seams: A People’s History of Black Quilts and Their Makers, will be released in October, 2026.

Free and open to all.