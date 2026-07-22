Whisperz Whiskey Wednesdays
Whisperz Whiskey Wednesdays
Join us at Whisperz Speakeasy every Wednesday night for our whiskey, bourbon & scotch pour specials, where we offer 25% off standard whiskey, bourbon & scotch pours and cocktails alongside FREE live music! We have free live music five nights a week. Be sure to check our events page on our website to see who's playing this Wednesday and find the password of the week! Below is an excerpt from our menu; the link to our in-depth menu is here. We hope to see you soon!
Whisperz Speakeasy
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Dec 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
Whisperz Speakeasy
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
whisperz1995@gmail.com
Whisperz Speakeasy
926 Watertower LaneWest Carrollton, Ohio 45449
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com