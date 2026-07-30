We're Doing It ALL Wrong® - 6th Annual Art Exhibition

Ohio is well represented in this topical and timely art exhibition.

Previous art exhibitions pushed boundaries, featuring artwork that tackled complex and visceral subjects. As artists consider their submissions, they may reflect on the breadth of topics explored in previous years:

Environmental & Industrial Ethics: The devastating ecological impact of mass-production of material goods, corporate farming and the escalating urgency of climate change.

Human Rights & Social Crisis: The controversies of immigration laws and enforcement, the epidemic of missing Native American women, the cycle of homelessness, and the persistent weight of social injustice.

Systems of Control: The burden of sky-high pharmaceutical prices, the psychological manipulation of gaslighting, and our collective, increasing dependence on technology

Visite weredoingitallwrong.com to see previous exhibitions.