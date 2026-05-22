WAHFU - LIVE at The Trolley Stop

On the sixth rotation of the sixth moon cycle, the cards align beneath the neon stars of the Trolley Stop. I have gazed through cosmic smoke, read the futures hidden in melted vinyl, and heard the drums echo from dimensions not yet born.

The prophecy is clear.. wanderers, dancers, night creatures, and dreamers will gather for one unforgettable communion of sound. The bass will rattle loose forgotten memories from your skeleton. The guitars will split open the sky like comet fire. Time itself may bend before the night's end.

Admission to this sacred convergence requires only 10 earthly dollars.

Come willingly… or be summoned by fate.

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WAHFU performs groove-driven original rock with depth, atmosphere, and intention. Based in Dayton, Ohio, known for powerful live shows and a sound that blends tight musicianship with raw emotion.

