Visitor & The Boxcar Suite

Concert Update for Thursday, August 27

Due to an unforeseen medical issue, Bad Co. Legacy is no longer able to perform. We wish them a smooth and speedy recovery.

The good news? The show is still on, and we're turning the evening into a celebration of Dayton music!

Join us for a special hometown double bill featuring Visitor and The Boxcar Suite, two incredible local bands that know how to light up the Levitt stage. Expect an evening of high-energy performances, great songs, and the chance to support the amazing musicians who make our local music scene so special.

As always, admission is free. Bring your chairs or blankets, pack your favorite food and beverages, or grab dinner from one of our food vendors. We'll see you on the lawn!

Part of the AES Rock/Pop Series.

Special thanks to AES Ohio, Meshco, Projects Unlimited & Wyse Family Foundation, Dayton Daily News, and HealthSprings for helping make free live music possible for our community.

