Vernon Fest 2026

YOUR ENTERTAINMENT LINE UP

Vernon McIntyre's Appalachian Grass

Great Miami Bluegrass Band

New Mountain Heritage

Hop River Band

Foxtowne

Blue Note

P's in a Pod

Porch Goose

Bean Blossom Ramblers

Sterling Bluegrass Band

PLUS... the Holliday Boys & FOTMC Student Band

August 1, 2026

Vernon Fest

11am til 10pm

1196 Ross Millville Rd

Hamilton, OH 45013

vernon@iglou.com

