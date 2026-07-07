Vernon Fest 2026
Vernon Fest 2026
YOUR ENTERTAINMENT LINE UP
Vernon McIntyre's Appalachian Grass
Great Miami Bluegrass Band
New Mountain Heritage
Hop River Band
Foxtowne
Blue Note
P's in a Pod
Porch Goose
Bean Blossom Ramblers
Sterling Bluegrass Band
PLUS... the Holliday Boys & FOTMC Student Band
August 1, 2026
Vernon Fest
11am til 10pm
1196 Ross Millville Rd
Hamilton, OH 45013
Famous Old Time Music Company
Admission $20
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Famous Old Time Music Company
1196 Ross Millville Rd.Hamilton, Ohio 45013
419-568-1220
fotmc@iglou.com