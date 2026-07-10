UD Adult Music Program ft. New Horizons and the Celebration Chorus

Join us on the lawn for an uplifting evening of music and community featuring the UD Adult Music Program, New Horizons, and the Dayton Celebration Chorus. 🎶✨

Part of the PNC Community Series, this special evening celebrates lifelong learning, creativity, and the power of music to bring people together.

Based at the University of Dayton, the UD New Horizons Music Program creates opportunities for adults of all experience levels to begin or continue their musical journeys in a welcoming and supportive environment. Alongside them, the Dayton Celebration Chorus brings rich harmonies, joyful performances, and contagious energy that fills the lawn with connection and spirit.

Together, these ensembles remind us that music belongs to everyone and that it’s never too late to learn, grow, create, and share in the joy of live performance.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, enjoy local food trucks, and spend an evening celebrating community and music in downtown Dayton. Everyone is welcome on the lawn.

Part of the PNC Community Series.

Special thanks to PNC for supporting free community programming and helping make arts experiences accessible for all.