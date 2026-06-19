Turning Jane is a four-piece independent and self powered rock band from Los Angeles redefining modern rock for a new generation. Self-described as “Hot Girl Rock,” they fuse classic rock riffs, punk attitude, and undeniable pop hooks into a sound built for a young, insatiable audience. At its core, Turning Jane is about friendship, freedom, and carving your identity in a world that constantly tries to define it for you. Before industry co-signs or headline slots, the band was cutting their teeth in dive bars they weren’t old enough to enter, earning real fans the hard way and commanding every room they stepped into. In 2026, the band will hit the road supporting High Fade and Geena Fontanella while launching their first headline tour across small clubs in the US to coincide with a new album that will be released in June 2026. 📅 EVENT DETAILS Venue: The Brightside (905 E 3rd St) – Inside the SideDoor room Date: August 7, 2026 / Time: 7pm - 10:30pm Age Limit: 18+ Tickets: GA Single Ticket Advance: $20.99 GA Single Ticket DOS: $25.99 GA 4 Pack of Tickets: $65.99 Pro Tip: Grab your tickets early to save some cash, and secure your spot!