Tuesday Wine Specials at Whisperz Speakeasy
Tuesday Wine Specials at Whisperz Speakeasy
Join us at Whisperz Speakeasy for a wonderful night full of music, dancing, and wine. We're pouring amazing boutique wines from independent winemakers around the world alongside our fantastic musicians who join us five nights a week. Come and enjoy a glass at half price or a bottle at 10% off! Indulge in a new and delicious experience that you're not likely to find anywhere else! All of our wine is also available "to go" at retail pricing! Our wine menu is below and a link to our more in-depth menu is provided here. We hope to see you soon!
Whisperz Speakeasy
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Dec 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
Whisperz Speakeasy
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
whisperz1995@gmail.com
Whisperz Speakeasy
926 Watertower LaneWest Carrollton, Ohio 45449
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com