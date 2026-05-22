TOMMY STINSON (The Replacement) & Friends with Tim Schweiger & the Middle Men and featuring Karla Rose
TOMMY STINSON (The Replacement) & Friends with Tim Schweiger & the Middle Men and featuring Karla Rose
TOMMY STINSON (THE REPLACEMENTS) & FRIENDS
with Tim Schweiger & the Middle Men and featuring Karla Rose
Tuesday, June 16
6:30 doors, 7:30 show
ages: 21-up (under 21 permitted with parent or guardian)
The Woodward Theater
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
The Woodward Theater
1404 Main StCincinnati, Ohio 45202
(513) 345-7981