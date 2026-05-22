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TOMMY STINSON (The Replacement) & Friends with Tim Schweiger & the Middle Men and featuring Karla Rose

TOMMY STINSON (The Replacement) & Friends with Tim Schweiger & the Middle Men and featuring Karla Rose

TOMMY STINSON (THE REPLACEMENTS) & FRIENDS
with Tim Schweiger & the Middle Men and featuring Karla Rose
Tuesday, June 16

6:30 doors, 7:30 show

ages: 21-up (under 21 permitted with parent or guardian)

The Woodward Theater
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
The Woodward Theater
1404 Main St
Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
(513) 345-7981
https://www.woodwardtheater.com/