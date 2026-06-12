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Tiny Stacks Reimagined

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Tiny Stacks Reimagined

Tiny Stacks Reimagined is a day-long festival that brings together past Tiny Stacks performers for collaborative performances. Celebrate the legacy of Tiny Stacks while experiencing the artistic collaboration, community and movement throughout the library.

Featuring performances from:
Amber Heart
Serin Oh
Matthew Bruce
FEYTH
TINO
K. Carter

Dayton Metro Library - Main branch
Free
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Dayton Metro Library - Main branch
215 E 3rd St
Dayton, Ohio 45402
(937) 463-2665
https://www.daytonmetrolibrary.org