Tiki Cocktail Class at Whisperz Speakeasy

Dive into the vibrant world of tiki and impress your friends with newfound cocktail skills that bring a touch of paradise to any gathering. Escape to island night at Whisperz Speakeasy’s Tiki Cocktail Class — an immersive, hands-on dive into the bold flavors and playful techniques of tiki mixology. From rum blends and tropical syrups to layered finishes, our expert mixologists guide you through classic and contemporary tiki recipes while sharing tips for crafting balanced, crowd-pleasing cocktails.

Each ticket includes your own handcrafted cocktails, expertly paired small plates that highlight bright, tropical flavors, and gratuity — all for $80 per person.

Learn to craft three sophisticated tiki cocktails with expert guidance.

Enjoy tropical food pairings in an elegant speakeasy setting.

Includes small plates and gratuity, enhancing your tiki experience.

Bring your aloha spirit: tiki attire is highly recommended. Doors open at 7:00 PM; the experience runs through 9:00 PM. Limited seats — secure yours and learn how to make island magic in every glass at Whisperz Speakeasy!