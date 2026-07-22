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Thursday $10 Tini Time - $10 Martinis every Thursday

Thursday $10 Tini Time - $10 Martinis every Thursday

Every Thursday night at Whisperz Speakeasy, we will be crafting a variety of fabulous martinis for just $10 each. Come have a few, this will be your favorite way to try something new and flavorful! The menu will rotate from time to time, but our attention to detail for the perfect handcrafted martinis never will! Check the calendar to see who is playing alongside our weekday specials. We have free live music five nights a week. Our martini menu is below, and our in-depth menu is linked here. We hope to see you soon!

Whisperz Speakeasy
Every week through Dec 31, 2026.
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Supported By

Whisperz Speakeasy
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com

Artist Group Info

whisperz1995@gmail.com
Whisperz Speakeasy
926 Watertower Lane
West Carrollton, Ohio 45449
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com