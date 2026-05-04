Threads of History: Quilts by Carolyn Mazloomi is a landmark solo exhibition by award-winning artist, historian, and curator Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi. Now an octogenarian, Mazloomi remains one of the most visionary leaders in contemporary quilting, widely recognized for her lifelong efforts to elevate African American quilt traditions. Her striking black-and-white quilts memorialize the lives and legacies of African American freedom fighters, capturing resilience, resistance, and remembrance through bold imagery and layered narrative.

Originally trained as an aerospace engineer, Mazloomi shifted her focus in the 1980s to advocate for African American quilt artists whose contributions had long been marginalized. Through her scholarship, mentorship, and the founding of the Women of Color Quilters Network, she has transformed the cultural landscape, bringing international recognition to quilting as both fine art and historical record. Her extraordinary impact has been recognized with numerous honors, including the Bess Lomax Hawes NEA National Heritage Fellowship, a United States Artists Fellowship, and an American Craft Council Honorary Fellowship. Her work is held in major collections, including the Smithsonian Institution and the American Folk Art Museum.

Opening Reception: June 12, 6-8 pm; Remarks at 6:30 pm

