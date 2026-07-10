This Must Be the Party - Talking Heads Tribute

This Must Be the Party is BACK! It's an all-star musical celebration of The Talking Heads featuring a complete recreation of the beloved Stop Making Sense album. It's one of our most acclaimed events, and we're so excited to bring it back to The Brightside's Ballroom. We highly recommend getting tickets in advance!

HOW TO GO?

August 21, 2026

The Brightside (905 E 3rd St., Dayton, OH)

Doors 7:30pm / Show starts 8:30pm (ends @ approx 10:30pm)

Tickets available here:

$20 advance general admission

$25 day of show general admission

Limited reserved tables available

This is a standing dance party, so wear comfy shoes! Limited seating available for patrons who need it.

All ages welcome. Anyone under 18 needs parental supervision. Over 21? Bring ID to drink!

Presented by Venus Child Productions