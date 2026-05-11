The Wrong Elevator Band with special guest Rachel Litteral
The Wrong Elevator Band with special guest Rachel Litteral
Hey, you know we love our hometown space! We're super excited to hear local legend (and beyond) Rachel Litteral, who is opening for us. The Emporium offers an extensive wine and beer collection, great live music, and a cool downtown Yellow Springs vibe . Come hang out with us! The Wrong Elevator Band will take you for a ride! You know we're so wrong we're RIGHT.
Emporium Wines & Underdog Cafe
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Emporium Wines & Underdog Cafe
233 Xenia AvenueYellow Springs, Ohio 45387
937-767-7077