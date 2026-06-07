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The View: Juried Landscape Exhibition at Rosewood Arts Center

The View: Juried Landscape Exhibition at Rosewood Arts Center

Showcasing both contemporary and traditional approaches to landscape art. The View is an annual, juried exhibition open to Ohio artists working in any medium. Among the topics explored are nature, environmental themes and world issues. The gallery will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 AM to 9 PM, Fridays from 9 AM to 5 PM, and Saturdays 10 AM to 3 PM. The closing reception will be held on Saturday, July 18 from 1 to 3 pm

Rosewood Arts Center
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jul 18, 2026.
Rosewood Arts Center
2655 Olson Dr.
Kettering , Ohio 45420
937-296-0294
rosewood@ketteringoh.org
playkettering.org/rosewood