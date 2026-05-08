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The Returning Artists Guild

The Returning Artists Guild

The Blue House Gallery is excited to present Imagining Abolition: State Blues, a group exhibition The Returning Artists Guild.
Opening June 13th 2026 from 6-9pm at The Blue House Gallery!
The Returning Artists Guild (RAG) is an abolitionist guild of directly-impacted practicing artists across Ohio, and beyond.
Exhibition runs through July 13, 2026 6-9pm
Open hours Friday 4pm - 6pm, or by appointment.
3325 Catalpa Drive Dayton, Ohio 45405

The Blue House Arts Gallery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Blue House Arts
(937) 829-8016
thebluehousearts@gmail.com
thebluehousearts.org
The Blue House Arts Gallery
3325 Catalpa Drive
Dayton, Ohio 45405
9378298016
thebluehousearts@gmail.com
thebluehousearts.org