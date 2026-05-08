The Blue House Gallery is excited to present Imagining Abolition: State Blues, a group exhibition The Returning Artists Guild.

Opening June 13th 2026 from 6-9pm at The Blue House Gallery!

The Returning Artists Guild (RAG) is an abolitionist guild of directly-impacted practicing artists across Ohio, and beyond.

Exhibition runs through July 13, 2026 6-9pm

Open hours Friday 4pm - 6pm, or by appointment.

3325 Catalpa Drive Dayton, Ohio 45405

