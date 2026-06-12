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The Outside Presents: Setting and a&h / Big Bend

The Outside Presents: Setting and a&h / Big Bend

The Outside Presents is a free quarterly concert series of experimental music in Yellow Springs, OH. Presented by WYSO's experimental music show, The Outside, the series aims to connect local audiences with artists and composers from around southwest Ohio, the Midwest, and beyond.

Our season three closer, "Ecstatic Pastoral", is Monday, June 22, 2026, at 7 PM at the performance space at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College, and presents an evening of electric/acoustic rhythms and drones from the coast to Appalachia, featuring:

Setting
North Carolina Appalachian jazz-folk-kosmiche, blending tape loops, strings, percussion and electronics into an engrossing propulsive and drone-filled sound // featuring members of Pelt, Califone, Mind Over Mirrors, Black Twig Pickers, and more

a&h / Big Bend
NYC & Mansfield, OH winds, keys, and strings, new collaboration w/ debut album forthcoming on Dead Currencies

and psychedelic liquid light visuals from Dayton's SOS Lightshow

The Outside Presents is a free, open to the public concert series thanks to support from Yellow Springs Community FoundationYellow Springs Brewery, Omega MusicLucky Bunny Tattoo, Tweedle D's, Three Ten Bed and Breakfast, and HydeOut Skates.

The Foundry Theater
Free
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
The Foundry Theater
920 Corry Street
Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387
https://antiochcollege.edu/foundry-theater/