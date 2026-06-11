The Mountain Goats—John Darnielle, Matt Douglas, and Jon Wurster—announce their 24th full-length album, Days, out August 7th, 2026. To mark the announcement, the band is sharing its driving lead single “Charlie Sheen Reaches Out to the Feds.”

The band has announced world tour dates through the end of 2026. The tour kicks off May 15 at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, MD and includes a stop in Cincinnati, OH at Taft Theatre on Friday, August 14.

