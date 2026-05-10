The MGM Band
The MGM Band
MGM Band
Classic Rock, Country,
Blues and more
Friday: July 10, 2026
6 - 10pm
American Czech-Slovak Club
922 Valley Street, Dayton OH
$10 Members, $11 non-Members
Includes: Beer * Wine * Soft Drinks * Snacks
(Food Available)
Reservations if desired:
reservations1@accdayton.com
www.accdayton.com
American Czechoslovakian Club
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
brennan1716@sbcglobal.net
American Czechoslovakian Club
922 Valley StDayton, Ohio 45404
937-287-4275
bestdressedgeese@yahoo.com