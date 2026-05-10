The MGM Band

MGM Band

Classic Rock, Country,

Blues and more

Friday: July 10, 2026

6 - 10pm

American Czech-Slovak Club

922 Valley Street, Dayton OH

$10 Members, $11 non-Members

Includes: Beer * Wine * Soft Drinks * Snacks

(Food Available)

Reservations if desired:

reservations1@accdayton.com

www.accdayton.com