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The Local Honeys

The Local Honeys

THE LOCAL HONEYS
Friday, 6/12/26 at The Woodward Theater
Doors at 7:00PM, Show at 8:00PM
Ages 21+
(Under 21 are allowed w/ a paid ticket and accompanied by a legal guardian.)

* $2 off any sandwich across the street at MOTR on day of show with proof of purchase *

Parking Info: Click Here
http://www.thelocalhoneys.com

The Local Honeys blend traditional Kentucky music with modern soundscapes and original songwriting.

Fuzzed out guitar and a vibey rhythm section set the sonic bedrock to showcase the entwinement of old-time banjo and fiddle styles at the forefront of their sound.

The Honeys understand the complexities of contemporary Appalachian life and their music is reflective of such through raw and emotive songs.

The narratives and perspective they weave into song, the deep understanding and endearment they share for hillbilly music, and their undeniable charm make it clear the duo is poised to become defining voices of a new Appalachia.

The Woodward Theater
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
The Woodward Theater
1404 Main St
Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
(513) 345-7981
https://www.woodwardtheater.com/