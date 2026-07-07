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The Journalism Lab | Free Training Workshops

The Journalism Lab | Free Training Workshops

The Journalism Lab is excited to announce four free journalism workshops at the downtown Dayton library on Saturday, August 1. The topics are a variation on some of the themes we discussed at our previous sessions last January.

A number of these sessions sold out the last time around, so booking a spot early is recommended. Times, more details and the sign up links are below:

10am - 11:30am: Freelancing in the Midwest

12pm - 1:30pm: Pitching your story idea

2pm - 3:30pm: Media literacy

4pm - 5:30pm: Audio journalism

Dayton Metro Library-Main
10:00 AM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Journalism Lab
stephen@thejournalismlab.org
https://thejournalismlab.org/
Dayton Metro Library-Main
215 East Third Street
Dayton, Ohio 45402
937-463-2665
www.daytonmetrolibrary.org