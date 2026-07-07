The Journalism Lab | Free Training Workshops
The Journalism Lab | Free Training Workshops
The Journalism Lab is excited to announce four free journalism workshops at the downtown Dayton library on Saturday, August 1. The topics are a variation on some of the themes we discussed at our previous sessions last January.
A number of these sessions sold out the last time around, so booking a spot early is recommended. Times, more details and the sign up links are below:
10am - 11:30am: Freelancing in the Midwest
12pm - 1:30pm: Pitching your story idea
2pm - 3:30pm: Media literacy
4pm - 5:30pm: Audio journalism
Dayton Metro Library-Main
10:00 AM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Journalism Lab
stephen@thejournalismlab.org
Dayton Metro Library-Main
215 East Third StreetDayton, Ohio 45402
937-463-2665